Vehicle ruled out in death of Delano woman whose body was found Thursday evening

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police have ruled out a vehicle being involved in the death of a woman whose body was found Thursday evening.

The woman is believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, police said. Her named has not yet been released.

The body was found at about 5:45 p.m. in a field in the area of County Line Road and Road 128, according to police. A vehicle located in the area was at first thought to be involved, but police have ruled it out and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 721-3377 or the Delano Police TIP Line at 721-3369.