Vehicle parade through Bakersfield honors late BPD K-9 Jango, raises funds for K-9 resources

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Members of the community took part in a special parade Saturday to honor fallen BPD K9 Jango and raise funds for K-9 resources in Kern County.

Jango, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot and killed in action on April 27th following a police pursuit in southeast Bakersfield.

“I was heartbroken when I found out about it,” said Lisa Kendrick, co-founder of Giving Back to the Badge Bakersfield. While the parade of more than two dozen vehicles was dedicated to honoring Jango, it also was about raising awareness for the role police dogs play in law enforcement, according to Kendrick.

“They’re the first defense in stopping someone,” Kendrick said. “They’re meant to save their handler’s life. And that’s exactly what Jango did. He saved his handler’s life.”

Parade attendees said they hope to raise funds for other Bakersfield K9s. That, organizers said, is why they set up a GoFundMe page. All proceeds will go toward resources for BPD K9 units.

“We need to support our police. They need to know we have their back,” Kendrick said. “With our group, they know they can rely on us in their time of need. K9 are very important. I’m going to make sure they’re taken care of.”

BPD says it is not directly soliciting donations, but wants to ensure anyone who wishes to donate to the K9 team can do so through the following channels.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, you’re asked to send a check to:

Bakersfield Police Foundation, K9 Team

Bakersfield Police Department

1601 Truxtun Ave.

Bakersfield, CA 93301

You can also use Venmo to donate directly to the K9 team: @BPD-K9unit.

The department also plans to honor Jango with a memorial service, but the details are still being sorted out.