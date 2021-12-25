Vehicle travels off Interstate 5 into ravine, person apparently ejected: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle overturned after traveling off Interstate 5 into a ravine and it appeared a person was ejected, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. just south of the Grapevine, according to CHP. The vehicle had been traveling northbound when it went off the roadway, overturned into the ravine and landed on its roof.

A helicopter was being sent to the area, officers said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.