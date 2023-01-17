BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night on Herring Road, killing one passenger, was involved in a brief pursuit with Arvin police before officers called it off, according to the Arvin Police Department and California Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old woman died in the single-vehicle crash Saturday on Herring Road in Arvin at 8:46 p.m. None of the four people in the vehicle wore seatbelts, according to CHP.

Interim Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour told 17 News the driver of a 2006 Infiniti drove past an Arvin police officer “in a reckless manner” without lights at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by the California Highway Patrol as Romieo Narvaez, 22. He was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries, according to CHP.

Three others in the vehicle were ejected when the vehicle crashed and overturned. One of the passengers — Alondra Alvarez, 20 — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers began a pursuit, but called it off after three minutes because of high speeds and road conditions at the time, Ghazalpour said.

According to Ghazalpour, the vehicle crashed at Herring Road west of Edison Road about a half hour after Arvin officers ended their pursuit.

California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez told 17 News CHP is investigating the cause of the crash and has not determined if any charges will be brought.

Ghazalpour said Arvin police would seek evading arrest charges against Narvaez.