Vehicle allegedly involved in pursuit crashes into home, causes fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First responders rushed to save a house from a fast-moving fire on early Saturday morning after witnesses say a pursuit suspect crashed into the home.

Video sent to 17 News shows Kern County firefighters battling the blaze. Witnesses say the suspect was evading police before crashing the vehicle into the home on Brundage Lane. They also say the suspect fled on foot following the crash. It is unknown at this time if the person was arrested.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.