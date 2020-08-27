Vehicle found submerged in canal, driver pronounced dead at scene

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) —A vehicle was found submerged in the Kern Friant Canal in McFarland, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person died in the incident.

According to CHP, a person was traveling eastbound on Peterson Road at an unknown speed and for an unknown reason, went off the roadway and drove into the canal. The vehicle was fully submerged. A worker in the area found the vehicle and called 911. The Kern County Fire Department arrived and extricated the driver from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

The vehicle was found around 11:04 a.m. on Thursday on the intersection of Peterson Road and Driver Road, near the Jakov P. Dulcich & Sons company.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield California Highway Patrol at (661) 396-6600.