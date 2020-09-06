UPDATE: Vehicle found in Friant-Kern Canal without occupant

UPDATE: The CHP has confirmed that no one was inside the vehicle, despite originally stating that there was a person inside.

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A person is believed to be dead after a vehicle was found in the Friant-Kern Canal.

The California Highway Patrol said officers were sent out at around 6:44 a.m. to the canal at Whisler and Driver roads near McFarland. The department said the vehicle was partially submerged in water and that one person was confirmed to be in the vehicle.

The department said a dive team has been called out to assist in the recovery of the vehicle.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.