BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple vehicle fires and huge clouds of black smoke have interrupted the flow of traffic on East Belle Terrace, according to Andrew Freeborn of the Kern County Fire Department.

The fire was reported just after noon at the intersection of East Belle Terrace and South Washington Street on Wednesday. Kern County Firefighters and Bakersfield Police responded to the scene and said three vehicles and an RV burned inside a tire enclosure in a yard in Cottonwood.

KCFD said they do not have any suspects or what caused the massive blaze. No businesses or homes have been affected in the area. No injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement is at the scene conducting traffic control. The investigation is ongoing, according to KCFD.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.