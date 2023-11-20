BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews raced to the scene of car on fire on top of the Golden State Avenue overpass near Garces Circle on Monday morning.

Smoke could be seen pouring from a gray four-door sedan. According to officials, the first fire unit responded to the engine fire, located on the westbound shoulder of Golden State Avenue Bridge near H Street shortly after 10 a.m.

Traffic was slowed on westbound lanes while crews worked to smother the flames. The fire was put out about 20 minutes later.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.