Vehicle drives off Highway 178 into Kern River Canyon, one person seriously injured

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle drove off Highway 178 into the Kern River Canyon on Monday, leaving one person seriously injured, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Rescue crews were called out to the mouth of the canyon at about 12:30 p.m. Bakersfield Police, Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and Kern County Fire crews all assisted with the crash. At last check, one person was seriously injured and crews performed CPR, according to BPD.

17 News has reached out to various agencies to find out more information about the crash but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.