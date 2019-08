Photo Courtesy of Gabriel Villa

A vehicle almost ended up fully submerged in Truxtun Lake this afternoon.

Around 2:04 p.m. a vehicle drove off Truxtun Avenue into Truxtun Lake. There were no injuries as a result of the crash and everyone was out of the vehicle after the accident, according to BPD.

We will update this story when we get more information.