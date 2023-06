BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was crushed to death while working underneath a car at a south Bakersfield residence, according to Bakersfield Police.

Officers said the car fell on top of the man after the jack holding up his car gave out on Adelaide Avenue just east of Monitor Street.

Officials would like to remind the community the importance of using quality jack stands, floor jacks and necessary safety equipment when working on vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.