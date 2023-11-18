WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A crash caused a vehicle to be partially submerged in a canal near Wasco Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

The crash was first reported just west of the intersection of Beech Avenue and Highway 46 at 4:12 a.m., according to CHP. Search and Rescue crews are on the scene.

According to CHP, the vehicle was successfully pulled out of the canal at approximately 9:21 a.m No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.