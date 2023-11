WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — At least one vehicle reportedly crashed into a church on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP first reported the crash at 9:50 a.m. at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, located at 86 Nellie Dent Drive in Wofford Heights, according to the page.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.