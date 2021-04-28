KCSO: Driver of vehicle that crashed into house has died, had gunshot wounds

UPDATE (12:47 p.m.): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the driver involved in the crash has died.

The department said at around noon, it received reports of shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived, they found that the driver was dead and had suffered from several gunshot wounds. KCSO said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The occupants of the house were not injured in the incident, according to KCSO.

There is no suspect information at this time involving the shooting.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle has crashed into a house on Oswell Street that subsequently caught fire.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around noon, a vehicle crashed into a house on Oswell Street near Virginia Avenue. The vehicle then caught fire, which spread to the house. The department said the driver was pinned inside the vehicle. It has not been confirmed if the person was killed in the crash.

The CHP said the vehicle had gunshots in one of the windows. No additional information is available at this time.