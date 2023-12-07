BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple paradegoers were struck by a vehicle at 21st and H street in downtown Bakersfield, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 21st and H streets for a report of a vehicle collision and multiple people that were struck at around 5:30 p.m.

Parade officials say the Bakersfield Christmas Parade will continue as scheduled but will be rerouted.

Chief of Police Greg Terry told 17 News three people were injured as a result of the crash and the driver of the vehicle is in custody.

Terry says the new parade route will go down Chester Avenue at about 6:30 p.m.

