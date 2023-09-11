BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person is dead after a vehicle crash that occurred on Caliente Bodfish Road just north of Caliente Creek caused a brush fire, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP said multiple vehicles were involved, including one that rolled over. One person was ejected from a vehicle and is dead, they said.

According to CHP, one person is reportedly pinned in a vehicle as a result of the crash. Three others are out of the vehicle.

This is a developing story.