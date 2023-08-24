BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver is dead after their vehicle collided with a Kern High School District bus on its way to a varsity football game Thursday evening, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in south Bakersfield just south of South Mount Vernon Avenue and East Belle Terrace, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP says the driver in the vehicle was killed, and students on the bus and the bus driver suffered minor to moderate injuries. Officer Tomas Martinez said no one on the bus was transported to a hospital for treatment. A Kern High School District spokesperson said the bus was taking Golden Valley High School’s varsity football team to a game at East High School.

East High School posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the scheduled game between the two schools was canceled.

Video and photos from the scene provided to 17 News showed the KHSD bus off the road with a broken windshield and major front end damage. The other vehicle involved in the crash appeared to be a dark colored with severe damage to the front end and driver’s side.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased driver at a later time.