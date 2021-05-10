Vegetation fire shuts down part of Highway 166 near Santa Maria, 50% contained

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KGET) — A vegetation fire has shut down part of Highway 166 near Santa Maria on Monday night.

The fire is burning at Highway 166 and Alamo Creek Road, near Santa Maria. CHP shut down traffic in both directions at Highway 166 and Soda Lake Road, near Maricopa. The fire is currently 50% contained, according to Cal Fire SLO. Firefighters will stay on scene overnight.

The fire was first reported by Cal Fire SLO around 2:35 p.m.

#TwitchellIC (UPDATE) Fire is 50% contained. Firefighters will remain on scene overnight and there will be a day shift. Expect delays over HWY 166. pic.twitter.com/Pdhq7k5W4x — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More local news on KGET.com