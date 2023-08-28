LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A vegetation fire near Lost Hills prompted schools in the Lost Hills Union School District to delay classes Monday morning.

Harrison Faveraux, superintendent of the district, told 17 News that schools were delayed by 2 hours due to the fire. The district is monitoring the fire with the help of KCFD Engine 26, he said.

Additionally, air quality is being monitored as well and they have air purifiers in each of the classrooms and all school offices, Faveraux said.

Faveraux also said that schools will return to regular hours on Tuesday.

According to Faveraux, the fire began last Thursday night as a result of a compost burn.