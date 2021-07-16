Vatos Tacos owner loses thousands in unfinished restaurant expansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Over $200,000 is how much the owner of Vatos Tacos, a local taco restaurant, dished out to open a second location only to be left with an unfinished restaurant and an empty pocket.



“We are here in July and we are nowhere near being close to open,” said Cesar Soto owner of Vatos Tacos who is now left with a commercial building with unopened cans, hanging wires, rubble and debris. “After we got into this place there were a lot of things we needed to fix and there was a change of work like three times.”

Soto got the idea and embarked on opening a second location in mid-2020 amid a global pandemic, just as many local businesses were going under and commercial space was opening up.



“They needed to pay this, they need to pay that, they needed to order more material,” said Soto. “Change orders happened after we got our permits, he needed the difference for that, he just kept sweet-talking me and I fell for that.”



Mauricio Garcia, the Construction Manager who led the project, claims they were hired in November to initially do a demolition job that would cost around $100,000.

Permits were approved in April of 2021 as the nation faced shortages of supplies and increased prices.

“We sat there and tried to explain to him that anything with plans anything with the city was not our responsibility,” said Garcia. “Things were more expensive than in January, February, a piece of plywood went from under $20 to more than $100.”

Garcia claims that’s what halted the project.

“Before COVID to build a new house we are talking about $120 a square foot,” said Garcia. “We are doing his job for $60 a square foot, commercial, that’s even more expensive.”



After no definite progress, Soto grew tired and took matters into his own hands.



“Most of the stuff that is in here I had to get done,” said Soto. “It’s out of my power, I am trying to get my hard-earned money back and move this forward with what I have.”



Soto wouldn’t say whether he is seeking legal action for his losses, Garcia said he is seeking legal advice.