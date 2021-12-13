Vanguard Medical Corp. breaks ground on new medical facility in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Vanguard Medial Corporation broke ground Monday on a new primary and urgent care facility on Walnut Drive and Bear Mountain Boulevard.

“This is one of the underserved areas in Kern County…And that’s our mission to provide healthcare to the underserved population in kern county to close disparities that exist out there,” said Chan Park, CEO and founder of Vanguard Medical Corp.

The construction will be broken into two phases. The first will develop the main building structure which includes the urgent care facility, radiology group and leasing space available for health care providers or other companies.

The second phase will include tenant improvement for the radiology and leasing spaces.

Construction is slated to complete in eight to nine months with the goal to begin providing services in October 2022.

The primary care facility will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The urgent care facility will be open everyday with hours to be determined.