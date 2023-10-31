BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unarmed missile test was scheduled to launch out of the Vandenberg Space Force Base early Wednesday morning but it was terminated due to an anomaly.

The mission was “safely terminated” by Space Launch Delta 30 at 12:06 a.m., according to officials.

Officials say, “An anomaly is an unexpected event during a test.”

Anomalies can arise at any time and because of that careful analysis is needed to identify the cause.

A Launch Analysis Group is investigating the cause of the incident.

The unarmed missile test, also known as a Minuteman III test launch, was scheduled to demonstrate the “readiness of U.S. nuclear forces,” according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.