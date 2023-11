BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled to launch several Starlink satellites into orbit Friday night.

According to officials, the launch is scheduled for 11:17 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Starlink satellites will be carried on a Falcon 9 rocket and the rocket can produce a bright orange flame that will gradually dim.

As the flame dims a plume will appear and it can be seen for miles to the unaided eye.