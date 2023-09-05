BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Vandenberg Space Force Base will be conducting a Minuteman 3 missile test on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, and the test could be visible from Kern County.

The base said the launch will occur between 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and 5:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Following liftoff, the vehicle will probably fly west as it follows a ballistic trajectory to the central Pacific, they said.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

Vandenberg SFB said if the sky is clear, the launch could be visible to the unaided eye as far way as Tucson, Arizona.

For more information, visit Vandenberg SFB’s website.