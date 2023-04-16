BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch successfully put into orbit several communications satellites Friday night and it marked another achievement for an Army veteran who died in 2016 but had a passion for aviation.

On board the rocket were remains of Romeo Francis Howe. The Vietnam veteran had a lifelong passion for the aviation industry.

How was born in Delaware in 1944 and died in 2016. He worked for years in the aviation industry, and worked on supporting space shuttles. One of his first jobs in aviation was working as an air traffic controller in Bakersfield in the early 1970s.

How loved the flight and went on his first solo flight at the age of 15. He retained in 1990 for his private pilot’s license.

Howe’s daughter, Aimee Hendle, said he always wanted his ashes to be in space.

“I just know my dad was so passionate about everything in his life and it only seemed fitting that we took the time time to see if this was possible and make it happen for him,” she said.

Through Celestis Memorial Spaceflights, Howe’s family was able to send a small part of Howe’s ashes to be launched into low orbit.

Aimee’s son, Roman, took to his grandfather’s love of aviation and at age 22 is himself a pilot and flight instructor. Roman said it is fitting that his grandfather be honored through a flight into space.

“I can’t think of any better way of I can’t think of any better way to honor anybody in aviation than to, send a part of them up into the most technologically advanced … our pinnacle of aviation,” Roman Hendle said.

Although, he is not around to see the advancements in aerospace, Romeo Howe would be proud to be part of a spaceflight himself.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s just very awesome to get to see kind of almost a culmination of all his work kind of built up for,” Roman said.

Aimee said it is fitting that her father get a final act of getting the opportunity to take one last flight.

“Watching all of this take place, it really takes you back to think about that person, and as my son said, it is like him achieving a dream.”