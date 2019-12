The U.S. Department of Defense conducted an unannounced missile launch this morning at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

At around 8:30 a.m., the U.S. Air Force conducted a flight test for a prototype ground-launched ballistic missile. The missile ended up in the open ocean after more than 500 kilometers in flight, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Data has been collected from the test that will assist in the development of future intermediate-range capabilities, the DOD said.