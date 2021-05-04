Vandenberg AFB to launch ballistic missile test early Wednesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vandenberg Air Force Base is set to launch a missile test early Wednesday morning and it may be visible from Kern County.

Officials at Vandenberg say a test launch for an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III is set for launch during a six-hour window between 12:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on May 5.

Base officials say they’re checking the readiness and accuracy of the weapons system. This is the second Minuteman III launch from Vandenberg this year.

Following the test you may see a rocket exhaust trail during the early morning hours.