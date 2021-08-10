Vandenberg AFB to launch ballistic missile test early Wednesday morning

This image taken with a slow shutter speed on Oct. 2, 2019, and provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The Pentagon has raised to $95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3 (Staff Sgt. J.T. Armstrong/U.S. Air Force via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vandenberg Air Force Base is set to launch a missile test early Wednesday morning.

Officials at Vandenberg say a test launch for an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III is set for launch during a six-hour window between 12:51 a.m. and 6:51 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Vandenburg says it will launch the Minuteman III from underground silos, to show the readiness of U.S. Nuclear forces and show their effectiveness. This is the first Minuteman test launch attempt since a test launch was aborted in May.

Following the test you may see a rocket exhaust trail during the early morning hours.