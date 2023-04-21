BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Downtown Bakersfield continues to be a target for vandals engaged in a dark-of-night campaign of broken glass and frustration is rising.

Among the characteristics that separate downtown business owners from merchants and restaurateurs in other, newest parts of the city are two factors – one, downtown business owners tend not to be franchisees or otherwise associated with regional and national chains, but rather are locally conceived, locally managed mom and pop operations which typically have little margin for error.

And, two, downtown business owners coexist with a population of people that – evidence suggests – are indiscriminately vandalizing the downtown district, one plate glass window at a time.

It has been happening again on Bakersfield’s downtown streets – and merchants are beyond fed up.

David Miranda of All American Barber Shoppe on F Street had at least two windows broken and neighbors on both sides vandalized and burglarized.

“As you can see, I’ve had all of my neighbors broken into, windows vandalized. We need a bigger police presence, and I know there’s a lot of video of these guys roaming around.”

His neighbor, Gbest Security Services, had his front window shattered and his shelves picked clean. Both shop owners are looking into wrought iron bars.

Who are these people? Katie Tate of Rosemary’s Creamery, a downtown fixture for 38 years, has no idea.

“I don’t know,” she said. “Your guess is as good as mine. The city council obviously knows, the mayor – I know (she) knows. I don’t know. We’ve got the security that we’ve gotten the advance for, so I don’t know. … I’m at a loss, to be honest with you, as all of our businesses and restaurateurs are.”

Chris Ludwig of House of Talula has had at least two windows shattered, merchandise and personal items stolen, and now the indignity of a stylish boutique stuck with a plywood wall. But she said local police seem dedicated to getting to the bottom of it.

“Actually this is the very first time that the mayor reached out to me,” Ludwig said. “The police department has been great, they’re investigating it, they’re actually working for me this time. We’re gonna get these guys because it’s not just me, it’s so much of downtown.”

That includes a comic book store and, the latest indiscriminate outrage, the Veterans Memorial at the Truxtun Avenue Amtrak station, a popular and meaningful gathering spot for community events and ceremonies.

Bakersfield police say they’re taking these downtown vandalism and burglary incidents very seriously.

Spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair says these crimes have the attention of both the department’s organized retail theft detail and its impact team, which deals with issues involving the homeless population.