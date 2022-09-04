BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parishioners at a Catholic church in East Bakersfield rejoice after more than a month of waiting their beloved statue is fixed.

The statue of Saint Clement, San Clemente in Spanish, is fixed and parishioners are overjoyed.

“I feel happy because it’s fixed,” Veronica Reyes Garcia a parishioner at San Clemente Mission Parish said.

“The statue to me personally means a lot,” Maria Castro Gomez a parishioner at San Clemente Mission Parish said. “He’s San Clemente. He represents our church.”

San Clemente Mission Parish has been no stranger vandalism. The church has been vandalized multiple times throughout the past few months.. resulting in thousands of dollars of damage. One vandal caught on tape breaking the head off the statue of the church’s patron saint.

One parishioner, James Delgado, stood up and offered to fix the statue.

“You know when you’re called upon, you don’t ask questions you just do it and that’s what I felt,” Delgado said. “Nothing had been done so that’s when I came here personally and volunteered to do it myself.”

Delgado worked on the statue most days after he got off work. He said, San Clemente is his home and he felt like he needed to do something to help the community which is still in pain after these attacks on the church.

“It takes effort and love to make this big statue and for someone to come in and destroy it,” Gomez said. “It’s not good.”

“I feel sad because I don’t understand why you want to break my church,” Garcia said. “Right? So the church is my second house so that’s not right.”

Other parishioners voiced a similar stance as Garcia. The church is their home.

“The church is like a second home to most of us so it was very heartbreaking,” Gomez said.

The parishioners thank Delgado for all of his work. More touchups to the statue will be done throughout the week.