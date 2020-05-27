Vandal strikes Jim Burke Ford showroom for second time in two weeks

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  For the second time in two weeks, Jim Burke Ford has been attacked by a vandal that managers at the downtown dealership say appears to be the same man as in the first incident.

The latest vandalism occurred early Monday morning.  The dealership’s  alarm system notified M&S Security and the BPD but the suspect ran away before they arrived. Jim Burke Ford puts the damage from this second incident at $50,000.

The same suspect damaged the dealership’s showroom at Oak and 21st on May 10.

