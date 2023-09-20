BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A van crashed into a Kern County Fire Department engine and rolled over near a vegetation fire on Highway 46 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

As fire fighters responded to a vegetation fire happening on Highway 46, a Ford Econoline van crashed into a fire engine, which was occupied by two people, rolled over and landed on its side at the intersection of Highway 46 and Kecks Road, officials said.

Officials said KCFD firefighters were not injured in the crash. Multiple fire crews are on the scene battling the blaze.

The crash was reported at 9:23 a.m., according to the CHP page. Emergency crews are at the scene and extricated two persons from the Econoline van.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.