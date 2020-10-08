Valley Strong Credit Union VP, CMO announces departure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Strong Credit Union’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Michael George announced his departure from the company on Thursday.

George will be joining another local company and will remain in the area, according to Valley Strong. George worked for Valley Strong, formally known as Kern Schools Credit Union, for more than 25 years. The credit union says he led the organization’s transition to a state charter and subsequent name change this year.

His last day with Valley Strong Credit Union will be Oct. 23.