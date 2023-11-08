BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local credit union is taking the time to teach high schoolers financial responsibility today in southeast Bakersfield.

Valley Strong Credit Union headed out to Tierra Del Sol High School on Wednesday, Nov. 8, to teach kids how to budget with an app-based simulation known as, ‘Bite of Reality’.

‘Bite of Reality’ is a simulation designed to be an interactive experience making the user decide between tough, financial decisions and give them a better understanding of the challenges of living on a budget.

In the activity, students are given a job, salary, credit score, spouse and a child. The students then are introduced to purchasing housing, clothing, food and even transportation.

The exercise educated at least 60 students at the event today, showing all the future decisions that they could possibly come across one day.