Valley Strong Credit Union returning to regular business operations on Sept. 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Strong Credit Union will return to regular business operations at all branch locations on Monday, Sept. 14. Branch lobbies will also be reopen.

Valley Strong will continue to enforce social distancing measures, monitor the COVID-19 situation in Kern County, and follow the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the credit union said in a news release.

Valley Strong Credit Union operates 10 branches in Kern County, serving more than 150,000 members.

For a list of branch locations and hours of operation, visit valleystrong.com/branches.