BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Strong Credit Union has opened a new branch, located within the Kern High School District’s Career Technical Education Center.

The full-service facility offers banking, mobile and online banking assistance, and a 24-hour drive-up ATM. The branch is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The CTEC branch is located at 7301 Old River Road.