Valley Strong Credit Union donates $2M to Bakersfield College for energy industry program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Strong Credit Union made a $2 million contribution to Bakersfield College, benefiting the school’s energy initiative program.

Valley Strong donated the money to the Bakersfield College Foundation in support of the college’s work to provide job training for energy companies operating in Kern County. In return, BC renamed its energy program to the Valley Strong Energy Initiative.

“This investment from Valley Strong credit union will continue to keep Kern County as a leader in energy development, and the future energy development that is going to happen,” Bakersfield College President Sonia Christian said.

The college says Kern County has some of the most need for energy-related jobs in the nation, to the variety of technologies at play such as oil, wind, solar and more.