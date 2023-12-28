BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of Valley Strong Credit Union customers’ lives have been put on hold for days for as little as $12.37.

Valley Strong client, Jessica Hall says, “I got a text message about 4 o’clock in the morning saying that my card had some suspicious activity.”

Hall is just one of 2,000 Valley Strong customers hit with a fraudulent charge in the wee hours Wednesday morning from as far away as a food corporation in the Philippines. Wilda Ferch was hit too, and she says it happens too much.

“When it was under Kern Schools, we didn’t have that problem. And now, that it’s under Valley Strong, we have been hit three, or four times,” Ferch said.

Now, Ferch and Hall have to come back to the credit union on Mt. Vernon Avenue to get a new debit card to clear their frozen account. “Actually, this is about the third time I’ve had to do it, I would say probably within the last year,” said Hall.

Some customers complained the lines were so long Wednesday, some of the elderly even had to take a break from the line for their sore backs. Hall says, “The lady next to me asked after a couple seconds if I was there to get a new card, and I said, “Yeah”, and she was like, “Actually, the line is back there.” And, I looked; there had to be about 20 people around the corner, and I was like, “Yeah, no. Not with my three-year-old.”

Hall came to the Mt. Vernon location on her lunch break Thursday to get her new card. Ferch said the majority of the charges ranged from $12 to as high as $80.

Ferch says, “I think Valley Strong needs to have their security just increase, and they have to look for that because we as members are being hit more than often.”

A Valley Strong representative said all impacted members were notified and received instructions on next steps, Valley Strong’s systems were not compromised, and there were no monetary losses incurred by Union members.

“If it is suspicious they do block it until you confirm,” Hall said, “as soon as you get that text message, either confirm that it is you, or no, that it’s not you.”