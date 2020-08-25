Valley Republic Bank to donate $150,000 to local charities impacted by COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Republic Bank announced Monday it will donate $150,000 to local charities impacted by COVID-19.

The bank partnered with the county to process applications and administer funds to applicants through the Kern Small Business Relief Program, which provided $30 million in forgivable loans to local small businesses. Valley Republic said it processed 110 small business loans totaling $5.7 million.

Of the $150,000, Valley Republic said, “We hope this significant monetary donation will provide assistance to our local nonprofit community during these trying times.”