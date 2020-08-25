Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Valley Republic Bank to donate $150,000 to local charities impacted by COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Republic Bank announced Monday it will donate $150,000 to local charities impacted by COVID-19.

The bank partnered with the county to process applications and administer funds to applicants through the Kern Small Business Relief Program, which provided $30 million in forgivable loans to local small businesses. Valley Republic said it processed 110 small business loans totaling $5.7 million.

Of the $150,000, Valley Republic said, “We hope this significant monetary donation will provide assistance to our local nonprofit community during these trying times.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News