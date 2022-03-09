BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Montessori Academy is collecting baby formula and medicine for children in Ukraine that will be sent on a humanitarian flight next week.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off formula, fever reducers or children’s pain killers today until 3 p.m. at the school, located at 11645 Venture Way.

As an international school, staff says the conflict has left them heartbroken. Founder Anna Dulcich, who is from Russia, works alongside teacher Elaina Schaefer, who was born in Ukraine. Dulcich

“We’ve been friends forever so it’s been two weeks since the war started in Ukraine and of course here at school we stay out of politics completely, however, we just hoped that it’d be over faster, but it’s not,” Dulcich said. “So we came up with an initiative to do the only thing we can do, to help the most vulnerable, children, in Ukraine.”

The expiration date for the items must be no earlier than May 2022.