BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time since 2019, the Valley Fever Walk to benefit the Valley Fever Institute, returns this Saturday.

The Valley Fever Institute is a patient-centered specialty care clinic that offers treatment, support services, education and research.

The Institute shares grant money with UC Davis, UCLA, and UC San Diego to study certain kinds of cells and patients’ genetics to find out why some people don’t get sick with Valley Fever, why some get moderately ill and others get severely ill.

Money raised at this weekend’s walk will benefit the Institute’s overall activities of patient care, public information and professional education.

The Valley Fever Walk will happen at the Kern County Museum, Saturday at 8 a.m.

To register visit their website valleyfeverinstitute.com