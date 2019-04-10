Local News

Valley Fever experts urge people to stay inside during dusty winds

Spores found in Central Valley soil can lead to people getting the disease

By:

Posted: Apr 09, 2019 09:05 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 09, 2019 10:25 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Valley Fever experts warned people to stay indoors Tuesday due to high winds that battered the Golden Empire.

The disease is caused by breathing in spores found in the soil of the Central Valley, but experts say you can take steps to lower your risk of getting the disease.

"With Valley Fever, education is key," said Michelle Corson with Kern County Public Health Services. " If you breathe in spores that live in our soil here in Kern County, you can become sick," she continued.

The sickness comes with symptoms similar to that of the flu, but more severe. They include coughing, fever, headache, chills, sweats, chest pain, and fatigue. But there are ways to help lower your risks.

Public Health Services put up messages on electronic billboards across town, including one at the intersection of California Ave. and Chester Ave. It's message read "keep doors and windows closed on windy days," like today.

"Protect yourself," Corson said. "It's common sense. Stay indoors if possible. Close your windows and doors, try to do activities inside today."

In 2017, some 2,969 cases were reported in the county. Most people with Valley Fever will never know it, having little to no symptoms at all. But for roughly 40 percent of those with Valley Fever, the disease is very much felt.

Rob Purdie was diagnosed with Valley Fever in 2012.

"[I had a] really bad headache. If you take your worst headache and multiply it a few times, you get about where I was," he said of his early symptoms.

Since 2012, Purdie has been a patient at Kern Medical in its Valley Fever institute. At one point, he was coming in twice per week, but now, he goes in for treatment once every six weeks. He takes medications, including pills, and a liquid injection into his brain.

He hopes people understand the message to stay indoors.

"There are patients going in two to three times per week," he said. "It's really hard on people. I don't want anyone else to have to go through that. Until we can look at somebody and say you need to be really worried about valley fever if you ever get it, we need to make sure everybody understands the risk," he continued.

Wednesday night at 6 p.m., Kern Medical will host a Valley Fever symposium featuring medical experts.
Meanwhile, the county has a website dedicated to Valley Fever: www.kerncountyvalleyfever.com. There, you can learn about resources made available to you and what more you can do to protect yourself.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center