BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a nationwide issue regarding a particular fungus mostly seen in dormant areas with untouched dirt. Though this is a nationwide issue, Kern Medical has its own Valley Fever research center searching for an end to this disease.

Symptoms like coughing, sneezing, a runny nose- are all symptoms that could be confused with getting the flu or even getting Coronavirus. In Kern County and other agriculture-heavy areas, these symptoms could mean for something much different.

“So if you have flu-like symptoms and a rash and you live in Kern County, you probably have valley fever and not flu or COVID, ” according to Robert Purdie, the Patient and Program Development Coordinator at Kern Medical.

Symptoms that could be swept under the rug if you’re unaware of what Valley Fever signs could look like.

“So one of the reasons it’s important to educate people about Valley Fever is that the symptoms are very similar to other respiratory illnesses. So flu and COVID like symptoms that last longer. Specifically fever and cough, also fatigue, night sweats, headache, very nonspecific symptoms. The only specific symptom with valley fever is there’s you can often have a rash associated with it,” Purdie said.

Any health provider can order a test. If your first test is negative yet you continue to see symptoms, test again in three weeks.

Being that there’s no cure for the disease– awareness could be key for prevention. So much so, that Kern County deemed August as “Valley Fever Awareness” month.

Phillip Peters, the First District Kern County Supervisor actively emphasized the importance of being aware of Valley Fever:

“About a third of cases throughout California occur right here in Kern County. It’s especially prevalent in warm summer months following wet winters, which is exactly what we’re seeing right now.”

This disease doesn’t just happen to us, but our furry friends can get it too. Although, there’s hope.

“The good news for us with our pets is that there is a company that is working to develop a vaccine for pets. So it is actually going through the regulatory process right now with the USDA. So it’s possible that our pets could have a vaccine as early as next year” Purdie explained.

The message is simple: awareness is key, not fear.

Robert Purdie knows this first-handedly, as he had Valley Fever himself.

It doesn’t stop him from trying to make change within Kern County.

“I still work here. I still have my family here, and I’m hopefully going to have grandchildren here. So it’s not something I fear. Dr. Einstein, who was a research pioneer before Dr. Einstein, there was no treatment for Valley Fever. And then even after he discovered the first treatment, it was very minimal treatment. He raised a generation of his family here.”

If you do end up with Valley Fever, there’s resources available for you and we’re having progress with this disease right in our backyard.

Address: 1111 Columbus St., Bakersfield, CA 93305

Hours: