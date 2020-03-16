Valley Children’s Ice Center to close due to coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Valley Children’s Ice Center said it will close immediately due to the coronavirus.

Valley Children’s said it made the decision to close the center, located at 1325 Q St. Number 100, due to guidance from state and federal agencies and a desire to protect the health and safety of its guests, hockey players, skaters and spectators.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to our guests while the facility is closed, but we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our customers and staff and we look forward to engaging again soon during this unprecedented time that continues to impact our entire community and country,” the center said.