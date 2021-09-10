Valley Children’s Ice Center reopens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s only ice skating facility has reopened following a 17-month closure as a result of the coronavirus.

Valley Children’s Ice Center is now offering public skating sessions and is taking reservations for birthday parties and corporate gatherings, according to a news release from the center.

“We are excited to at long last reopen our doors to the Bakersfield community,” General Manager Scott Hay said in the release.

The center is located at 1325 Q St., Suite 100, next to McMurtrey Aquatic Center and Maya Cinemas. For more information, click here.