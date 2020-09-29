Valley Children’s Hospital teams up with Microsoft to host its first Hackathon

MADERA, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Children’s Hospital and Microsoft have partnered to host their first Hackathon in October.

It will be a free virtual event running from Oct. 23-25. They are bringing together pediatric caregivers, business leaders, computer science professionals and students, entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

Participants will join a team, create a prototype and pitch a healthcare solution. The theme is “Rethinking Pediatric Healthcare: Innovations for our New Normal.” Winning teams will receive cash prizes and move onto the Innovation Lab’s incubation process, which is valued at up to $100,000.

Representatives from Microsoft, Amazon and Valley Children’s will judge the event. The first-place winner will receive $1,000, second place will win $750 and third place will win $500.

Hackathon Schedule Oct. 23-25:

Friday: 5 p.m. – Kick off, problem pitches and team formation

Saturday: 8 a.m. – Reconvene and continue Hacking

Sunday: 11 a.m. – Pitch ideas; 1 p.m. – Judging and prizes

For more information about the hackathon and to register for the event, visit www.valleychildrens.org/hackathon.