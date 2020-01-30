Valley Children’s Hospital says it is conducting precautionary screenings for coronavirus

Valley Children’s Hospital says it is conducting precautionary screenings for any possible cases of coronavirus infection at its Madera facility.

The hospital says it is conducting those screenings as recommended by the California Department of Public Health. So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Central Valley, while there have been two confirmed cases in Southern California.

The hospital says coronaviruses are a large family of viruses common in the US. The specific strain, that originated in Wuhan, China is known as 2019-nCoV.

The hospital said it is using recommendations by state health officials by

Obtaining travel histories of patients with fever and acute respiratory illness\

Placing anyone who shows symptoms who has recently traveled to China in a surgical mask and private room

Notifying officials if a suspected case is identified.

The hospital will test for the 2019-nCoV virus.

All five of the confirmed 2019-nCoV cases in U.S. involved travel to China and the CDC is conducting screenings for travelers arriving back in the U.S. at airports.

Health officials are urging people to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses by washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

They remind people to cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then throwing away the tissue in the trash.

Officials also recommend avoiding close contact with people who are sick and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Stay home if you are sick, they add.

Questions about children’s health should be directed to their physicians. People with emergencies should call 911 or visit a nearby ER, Valley Children’s officials said.