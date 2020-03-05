Valley Children’s Healthcare cracking down on visitor access at all locations due to coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus, Valley Children’s Healthcare is cracking down on access into all its locations, including its new Eagle Oaks Specialty Care Center in Bakersfield.

The organization said today that visitors will only be allowed if they are they are a parent or guardian or is a direct caregiver. Everyone will be screened at all entrances with questions regarding their health and recent travel history and masks will be provided to symptomatic parents or guardians visiting their child if needed.

Other visitors and non-essential vendors will not be allowed into any of the facilities.

“In all we do at Valley Children’s, the safety of our kids – and the safety of our staff who care for them – are our top priorities,” said President and CEO Todd Suntrapak. “We are committed to creating the safest environment possible for children to receive care and keeping our own staff safe is essential to ensure that we can continue to provide the care needed by so many Valley families.”

Valley Children’s said it is cancelling its annual fundraising event Kids Day, which was set to take place on March 10, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Kids Day is the largest fundraiser for the organization, in which volunteers sell special copies of The Fresno Bee on street corners to tens of thousands of residents in the Valley.

This year, we’re asking everyone to help us in a different way – by doing everything they can to protect the health of their own families,” Suntrapak said. “We thank the sponsors and volunteers who were already gearing up for Kids Day, understand their disappointment and look forward to seeing them on Kids Day next year.”

The organization said other upcoming Valley Children’s-sponsored events that attract large crowds of patients, families and community members will be rescheduled to later dates.

In addition, Valley Children’s has cancelled all corporate travel not related to the direct provision of patient care, requiring that meetings be conducted via videoconference and teleconference whenever possible and limiting access by outside vendors and consultants.

The Eagle Oaks Specialty Care Center opened in Bakersfield in fall 2018 on Stockdale Highway just east of Allen Road. The 52,000-square-foot outpatient facility has 14 specialties, including cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, urology and surgery.