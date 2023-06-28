BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will be dealing with more smoke soon, but not from wildfires.

Valley Air District officials say fireworks lighting up the sky this weekend and early next week will contribute to more smoke in the air.

Each Fourth of July, air monitors across the valley reflect spikes in PM 2.5 concentrations from fireworks, often four to five times higher than the health-based federal standard, according to the district.

Fine particulate matter in firework smoke, including soot, ash and metals, can invade the bloodstream, get deep into the lungs, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Small children, the elderly and people with existing respiratory conditions are most at-risk.

The district suggests taking advantage of community aerial firework shows by professionals rather than lighting numerous “safe and sane” fireworks in neighborhoods.

For more information, visit the Valley Air District website or call directly at 661-392-5500.